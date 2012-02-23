Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sydbank A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 190 bp
Reoffer price 99.804
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & Danske Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
ISIN XS0752441930
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.