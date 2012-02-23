Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sydbank A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 190 bp

Reoffer price 99.804

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & Danske Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

ISIN XS0752441930

Data supplied by International Insider.