Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2055
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 88.008
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2055 OAT
Payment Date March 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN FR0010292169
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.