Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Klövern AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 2, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 400 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 400 bp
Payment Date March 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0004453108
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)