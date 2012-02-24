Feb 24 Shares of OmniVision Technologies
Inc (OVTI.O) rose as much as 16 percent on Friday, as the camera
sensors supplier recovered from a big contract loss with Apple
Inc (AAPL.O) to forecast better-than-expected quarterly results.
OmniVision, whose products are used in HTC Corp's (2498.TW)
EVO and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc's (MMI.N) Droid X, also
reported strong third-quarter sales. [ID:nL4E8DN6U8]
At least two brokerages raised their price targets on
OmniVision's stock, saying the company was on track to recapture
lost market share in the smartphone segment. [ID:nWNAB6129]
[ID:nWNAB5922]
Robert W. Baird & Co, which has a "neutral" rating on the
stock, said Apple's iPad could boost OmniVision revenue by 30
percent over the sensor maker's revenue from iPhone last year.
Strong demand for tablets during the holiday season drove
shipment volumes during the third quarter, the company said on a
post-earnings conference call with analysts on Thursday.
The company's 8-mega pixel camera sensors should be a major
revenue and earnings drivers, said Canaccord Genuity, which
rates the stock "buy".
Shares of Omnivision, which pioneered imaging sensors that
use both sides of the chip to deliver better quality in a
smaller-sized camera, rose to a four-month high of $18.60 on the
Nasdaq.
