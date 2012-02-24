February 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Unedic
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2012
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.701
Spread 58 bp
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct April 2019
Payment Date February 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
