Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal offered on Friday.
Borrower European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 15.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2013
Coupon To be Priced
Issue price Par
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 15.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2014
Coupon To be Priced
Issue price Par
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount Upto 5.5 billion euro
Maturity Date 6 months
Coupon Zero pct
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date
Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 March 12, 2012
Listing
Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Luxembourg
Governing Law English
