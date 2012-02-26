LONDON Feb 26 Before heading up the Wembley steps to collect the League Cup on Sunday Steven Gerrard made sure he sought out cousin Anthony, whose penalty miss gave Liverpool a dramatic victory over Championship side Cardiff City.

The match had ended 2-2 after extra time and when the nerve-jangling shootout ended with Cardiff substitute Anthony firing his spot-kick wide of the Pepe Reina's post it produced a stark contrast in emotions.

While Liverpool's players celebrated wildly, Cardiff's Gerrard stood transfixed in misery as his side's hopes of becoming the first Welsh club to win the League Cup ended in heartbreaking fashion.

"It's always cruel when it comes to penalties, but there has to be a loser," said England international Gerrard, who has inhabited a different footballing universe to his cousin.

"It was always going to be that one of us was sad and one celebrating. I've got mixed emotions.

"Obviously I'm delighted to win the cup for our supporters, but I feel for Anthony and Cardiff.

"It doesn't matter what I say to him - he's going to be down. I'll be there for him and all the family will be behind him."

