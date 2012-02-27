Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 99.805
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan Chase
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 460 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0580501210
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27