Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank of England (BOE)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 06, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.671
Reoffer price 99.671
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.5bp
over the 2015 UST
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
RegS ISIN XS0752956697
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27