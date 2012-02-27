Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 05, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.354
Reoffer price 99.354
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.5bp
over the OBL #162
Payment Date March 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CommerzBank AG & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1MA9V
