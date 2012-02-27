UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Union (EU)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2032
Coupon 3.375
Reoffer price 99.693
Yield 3.396 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.1 bp
Over the 5.5 pct January 2031 DBR
Payment Date March 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, UBS &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN EU000A1G1Q17
