* Downgrades MetroPCS to "neutral" from "outperform"

* Neither MetroPCS, Leap deals likely soon-anlaysts

* Sprint board rejected deal on timing issue-source

* MetroPCS shares down 1.5 pct, Leap up 4.4 pct, Sprint up 3.2 pct

(Adds source comment, analyst comments, closing share prices)

Feb 27 Shareholders hoping for a sale of either MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N or Leap Wireless LEAP.O will need to bide their time now that Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) has walked away from a MetroPCS deal, according to analysts.

Last week, Sprint Nextel's board vetoed a multibillion dollar buy of MetroPCS, a provider of wireless services to cost-conscious consumers due to concerns that the timing was wrong for a deal, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Shares in Leap - also a low-cost wireless provider - rose 5 percent on Monday as some investors bet that Sprint could now look to purchase that company instead of MetroPCS.

Since Sprint uses the same network technology as Leap and MetroPCS, some analysts said it could be a logical partner for either company if it was in better financial shape.

"Long term we think it's likely. Short-term we don't," Morningstar analyst Allan Nichols said, noting that Sprint's share price was too depressed to buy either company any time soon.

"Right now nobody is in a position where they could acquire them," Nichols said.

TOO MUCH DILUTION

After talking to MetroPCS since mid-November, Sprint's board ultimately decided against a deal last week because they felt the timing was bad, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who asked not to be named.

The concern was that the purchase would have upset Sprint shareholders by diluting the value of its shares, which have languished below $3 since October last year, according to the person, who added that Sprint has a lot on its plate as it is investing $7 billion on a network upgrade.

After raising $4 billion in debt markets last year, Sprint announced on Monday that it would sell another $2 billion in debt to boost its capital for fund the network.

The deal would have offered MetroPCS a premium of about 30 percent in cash and stock, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Since the board pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute before they had aimed to announce it, some analysts said the decision looked bad for Chief Executive Dan Hesse. [ID:nL2E8DOEKW]

Given that Sprint's valuation is less than double that of MetroPCS, some analysts questioned how Sprint even considered paying so much in the first place at a time when it has little financial leaway.

MetroPCS has a market capitalization of $4.2 billion compared with Sprint's market value of about $7.5 billion.

Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe - who described the 30 percent premium as "irrational" on Friday - said that the Leap stock rally on Monday did not make sense.

"Those reasons (against a Sprint/ MetroPCS purchase) are magnified when you consider a Leap deal," said Roe, adding that Leap's leverage is higher than that of MetroPCS.

He also said Leap's network would be less attractive than that of MetroPCS for Sprint because Leap operates in smaller markets.

A bigger operator like AT&T Inc (T.N) or Verizon Wireless (VZ.N) (VOD.L) might have trouble winning regulatory approval to buy Leap or MetroPCS, according to Morningstar's Nichols.

No. 2 U.S. mobile service AT&T had to ditch its proposed purchase of No. 4 operator T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) unit, last year because regulators opposed that deal.

Analyst Jonathan Chaplin of Credit Suisse downgraded MetroPCS to "neutral" from "outperform," citing the failed deal with Sprint.

Credit Suisse's Chaplin estimated in a research note that the transaction could have created as much as $10.5 billion in savings, of which $6 billion would have benefited Sprint shareholders.

"We think this deal may be attempted again at some point; however, only when Sprint stock is much higher, making it less compelling for PCS shareholders," he said.

Credit Suisse has a $13 price target on MetroPCS' stock.

"We are inclined to take the M&A premium that the stock is enjoying now and move to the sidelines for the time being, Chaplin said.

Shares of MetroPCS fell 18 cents to $11.83 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Leap rose 47 cents, or 4.4 percent, to $11.14 on Nasdaq. Sprint shares ended 8 cents, or 3.2 percent, higher at $2.55 on the NYSE.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Richard Chang)

((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: METROPCS LEAP/SPRINT

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.