* Goodman Fielder says has received no takeover offer
* Wilmar had been looking to buy non-core assets
* Goodman Fielder NZ shares soar 16%
WELLINGTON, Feb 28 Singapore palm oil
company Wilmar International is trying to build a 10
percent stake in Goodman Fielder Ltd, the Australasian
food company said on Tuesday, sending its New Zealand-listed
shares up 16 percent.
Goodman Fielder said Wilmar already held a small stake in
the company and has been looking to buy some assets that it has
put on the block, including its New Zealand milling and its
Integro foods businesses.
"Goodman Fielder has not received any proposals to acquire
Goodman Fielder from Wilmar or any other party," it said in a
statement.
Goodman Fielder said UBS was buying the shares on behalf of
Wilmar. Newspapers said Wilmar had offered to buy shares at a
16.5 percent premium to Goodman Fielder's last trade of A$0.515.
Wilmar is among several Asian companies that have been
snapping up Australian food businesses. Wilmar bought
Australia's largest sugar miller, CSR's Sucrogen, in
2010 for A$1.75 billion and last year took over Proserpine Sugar
Co-operative for A$120 million.
It beat off competition from Chinese state-owned food giant
COFCO, which earlier took over mid-sized sugar miller Tully
Sugar. Most recently, Thailand's Mitr Phol moved to complete the
takeover of MSF Sugar.
Goodman Fielder is prized for its top-selling Australian
brands including Meadow Lea and Praise margarines, White Wings
cake mixes, and Helga's and Vogel breads.
The Integro arm up for sale makes edible oils, breakfast
cereals, sauces and cake mixes.
Goodman Fielder's New Zealand shares rocketed 16 percent to
NZ$0.78, a five-month high.
