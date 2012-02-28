* Elpida shares drop by daily limit, marked down 24 pct
* Sell orders overwhelm buy orders; suppliers, affiliates
fall
* 90 pct of freely floated shares on sale
* Elpida filed for creditor protection with $5.6 bln debt
* Rivals Micron, Samsung, Hynix all rise
TOKYO, Feb 28 Stock investors scrambled to
bailout of chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T on Tuesday,
offering 90 percent of the company's freely floated shares for
sale after Japan's only maker of DRAM memory filed for
bankruptcy protection.
The shares were marked down by the daily trading limit, a
fall of a quarter, but were untraded as sellers overwhelmed
bidders by a factor of 1,700. Shares in Elpida suppliers and
affiliates fell, while investors sniffed benefits for
competitors such as Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) and Hynix
Semiconductor (000660.KS).
The world's third-biggest maker of DRAM computer chips said
it had been pushed into a bankruptcy filing with debts of $5.6
billion because concrete offers by potential partners failed to
materialise on Monday.
Media reports had suggested Elpida was seeking a capital
alliance with U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) or
Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology Corp (2408.TW). Japanese
chipmakers were also considering tie ups of struggling
operations under a government-supported national champion,
sources said this month.
Analysts said potential buyers could still swoop to pick off
the company's assets.
"Someone else from outside could become a sponsor and
acquire the company," said Takeo Miyamoto, an analyst at
Deutsche Securities in Tokyo.
Suitors could include memory chipmaker Micron, Miyamoto
said. Micron shares rose 7.7 percent in U.S. trading on the
prospects of tighter global chip supplies if Elpida is unable to
emerge from creditor protection as a going concern.
"Toshiba could seek talks," said Akira Minamikawa, chief
analyst for research firm iSuppli in Japan.
Toshiba (6502.T), Japan's biggest maker of flash memory, has
previously dismissed any tie-up with Elpida. Yet the company
that emerges from bankruptcy may warrant a fresh look,
Minamikawa said.
Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano and Elpida President
Yukio Sakamoto both said on Monday they hoped the company could
be rehabilitated in a process similar to U.S. Chapter 11
bankruptcy, which allows a company to emerge from creditor
protection as a going concern.
Japan courts will scrutinise Elpida's debt and identify
assets that can be sold off, giving Micron and other chipmakers
several months to consider any bid for the Japanese firm that
accounts for 12 percent of global memory chip output.
STRUGGLING
Analysts said the company had failed to manage a storm of
factors, including falling prices of DRAM chips, used mainly in
PCs, a rising yen and changes in consumer tastes.
DRAM contract prices fell 58 percent in 2011 and spot market
prices dropped 70 percent, said DRAMeXchange, an industry
tracker.
That happened as consumers increasingly bypassed PCs for
products like Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and other mobile
devices, which primarily use flash memory instead of DRAM.
Elpida also spent heavily to try to keep pace with market
leaders Samsung and Hynix, while the yen's strength undercut its
global competitiveness.
Still, analysts noted not all factors were specific to
Elpida. The management "didn't run the company in a proper
fashion," Deutsche's Miyamoto said.
"When you look at Toshiba, it's a semiconductor company and
they have factories in Japan, but they still make some profit,
so what's the difference?" Miyamoto said.
Elpida's debt is the largest ever for a Japanese
manufacturer seeking bankruptcy protection, according to
corporate credit research firm Shoko Research.
Ironically, Elpida was formed more that a decade ago by the
merger of the struggling DRAM operations of several big Japanese
chipmakers.
Japan's government appears content for now for the
courts to deal with Elpida's collapse work, without another
taxpayer bailout. It has already lent or invested 40 billion yen
($497 million) in the company.
"What I can say now is that I will carefully watch with
interest how the procedures move forward within the framework of
the corporate rehabilitation law," Edano said at a press
briefing in Tokyo.
"It is unclear whether Elpida Memory would have been able to
operate in the same scale as today in mid- to long-term, say in
the next three, five, or 10 years," he said.
The risk now is that Elpida customers will go
elsewhere, squeezing its market share and leaving it lagging its
rivals.
"Although this doesn't necessarily mean Elpida
will disappear, one can quickly fall behind in the memory chip
business if large investments aren't made at the right time,
which will be very difficult for Elpida under court management,"
said Kim Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment &
Securities in Seoul.
In Seoul, Samsung shares rose 2.4 percent and Hynix
Semiconductor jumped 6.3 percent.
In Tokyo, Elpida shares were marked down to 254 yen each,
the daily limit.
Advantest Corp (6857.T), a major producer of chip testing
equipment, shed 7 percent to 1,060 yen, while Shin-Etsu Chemical
Co (4063.T), which makes silicon wafers for chipmaking, lost 2.6
percent to 4,280 yen.
Sumco Corp (3436.T), the world's No.2 maker of wafers used
to make semiconductors, dropped 3.8 percent, while semiconductor
manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) fell 2 percent.
Tera Probe (6627.T) an Elpida chip testing affiliate was
also untraded on a glut of sell orders, bid down 19 percent to
630 yen.
($1 = 80.46 yen)
