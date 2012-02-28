Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 06, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.768
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.85bp
over the OBL #156
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, DZ Bank, Goldman sachs International,
HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
issuance programme
