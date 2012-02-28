Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2015
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.788
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 260.6 bp
Over the 2.25 pct February 2015 OBL
Payment Date March 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB,
& Raiffeisen Bank International
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0753479525
