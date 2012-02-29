KUALA LUMPUR Feb 29 Malaysia's stock
exchange operator Bursa Malaysia said in a statement issued on
Monday:
* launches new derivatives clearing and settlement system to
provide more efficient services to participants.
* new system will now pave the way for new derivatives
futures and options products.
* Bursa CEO Tajuddin Atan: "The introduction of the new
derivatives clearing and settlement system is in line with our
strategy to improve the derivatives markets eco-system with
global electronic trading distribution and with more
straight-through processing functionality and capability."
* benefits include higher capacity for the clearing and
settlement of high volume trades, higher automation due to
web-based technology and real-time electronic requests and
approval processes.
