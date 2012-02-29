(Issue amount corrected from 750 million euro to 75 million euro)

Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kinepolis Group

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 101.875

Reoffer price 101.25

Yield 4.433 pct

Payment Date March 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, KBC & ING

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

