Febraury 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Stora Enso OYJ

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 7, 2019

Coupon 5.50 pct

Issue price 99.824

Reoffer price 99.824

Spread 362.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 430.8

bp over the 3.75 pct January 4, 2019

DBR

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Citigroup Global

Markets, Goldmans Sachs

International, SEB

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0754290459

