February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd.
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 7, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.868
Reoffer price 99.868
Spread 144 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) 2.25 pct
Yield 2.278 pct
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
