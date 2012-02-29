February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.626

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB, LBB, RBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0

billion euro when fungible

