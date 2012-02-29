Februart 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unicredit SpA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 07, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.485

Spread 345 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 417.2

bp over the 0.75 pct February 2017

OBL#162

Payment Date March 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Citigroup, Natixis,

Societe Generale CIB, Unicredit Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0754588787

