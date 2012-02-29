February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Australian and New Zealand Group

Ltd (ANZ)

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.6475

Payment Date March 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees 1.325 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0754589835

