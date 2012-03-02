March 2 Traders and experts from the $40 billion palm oil
sector meet next week for the Bursa Malaysia conference in Kuala Lumpur.
Following is a summary of Reuters reports before the Palm Oil & Laurice Oils
Conference that starts on March 5. Double-click on the code in brackets to see
the stories. Access to some items may depend on subscription level.
LATEST NEWS
> Malaysia's KLK eyes Indonesian palm oil refineries for growth
> China palm oil stocks at nearly 1 mln tonnes, more imports eyed
> Singapore's Indofood Agri eyes palm oil, rubber, sugar assets
> Investors in Malaysia may shift palm refining ops to Indonesia
> Indonesia palm export tax risk to Malaysia refineries
> Golden Agri to almost double Indonesian palm oil refining ops
> First Resources eyes 10 pct CPO output rise, rubber
> Malaysia IOI to build Indonesian palm oil refinery in 3 years
> New Britain Palm Oil 2012 output seen flat
> Pakistan's Indonesian palm imports to quadruple
INDUSTRY, MARKETS
> Indonesia: will study any palm oil barter approach from Iran
> Singapore firms stop Indonesia palm oil exports to Iran
> Malaysian exporters halt palm oil supply to Iran -sources
> Malaysia issues tax free palm export quotas
> Indonesia to set up $5.6 bln plantation firm
> Malaysia's 2012 palm oil output seen inching up
> Indonesia palm oil output seen up 6 pct in 2012 - assoc
ANALYSIS, FACTBOXES
> Indonesia refining advantage to dominate palm oil meeting
> Poll-year tension puts $2-bln Malaysian palm oil IPO in doubt
> Malaysia's FELDA -- palm oil and politics
> Indonesian palm oil vital statistics
DATA, PRICING, MARKET REPORTS
> For the latest Malaysian palm oil prices, market reports
> For the latest Indonesian palm oil tenders
> India's Jan vegoil imports down 8.5 pct y/y - trade body
> Malaysia's Jan palm oil stocks fall to five-month low
> China's Jan edible oils trade
> For the latest Malaysian palm oil export data
GRAPHICS
> Edible oil use, top palm firms in the world link.reuters.com/jex76s
> Spread between palm olein, soyoil link.reuters.com/zux76s
