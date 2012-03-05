March 5 Traders and experts from the $40 billion palm oil sector meet this week for the Bursa Malaysia conference in Kuala Lumpur. Following is a summary of Reuters reports before the Palm Oil & Laurice Oils Conference that starts on March 5. Double-click on the code in brackets to see the stories. Access to some items may depend on subscription level. AT THE CONFERENCE > Ukraine sunflower harvest seen up, India to buy more-trader > India's palm imports to rise as rapeseed output slumps > Top analysts to issue forecasts on 2012 palm oil markets > Indonesia refining advantage to dominate palm oil meeting AHEAD OF THE CONFERENCE > Indonesia targets 40 mlnT palm by 2020, export tax cuts > Malaysia's KLK eyes Indonesian palm oil refineries for growth > China palm oil stocks at nearly 1 mln tonnes, more imports eyed > Singapore's Indofood Agri eyes palm oil, rubber, sugar assets > Investors in Malaysia may shift palm refining ops to Indonesia > Indonesia palm export tax risk to Malaysia refineries > Golden Agri to almost double Indonesian palm oil refining ops > First Resources eyes 10 pct CPO output rise, rubber > Malaysia IOI to build Indonesian palm oil refinery in 3 years > New Britain Palm Oil 2012 output seen flat > Pakistan's Indonesian palm imports to quadruple INDUSTRY, MARKETS > Indonesia: will study any palm oil barter approach from Iran > Singapore firms stop Indonesia palm oil exports to Iran > Malaysian exporters halt palm oil supply to Iran -sources > Malaysia issues tax free palm export quotas > Indonesia to set up $5.6 bln plantation firm > Malaysia's 2012 palm oil output seen inching up > Indonesia palm oil output seen up 6 pct in 2012 - assoc ANALYSIS, FACTBOXES > Poll-year tension puts $2-bln Malaysian palm oil IPO in doubt > Malaysia's FELDA -- palm oil and politics > Indonesian palm oil vital statistics DATA, PRICING, MARKET REPORTS > For the latest Malaysian palm oil prices, market reports > For the latest Indonesian palm oil tenders > India's Jan vegoil imports down 8.5 pct y/y - trade body > Malaysia's Jan palm oil stocks fall to five-month low > China's Jan edible oils trade > For the latest Malaysian palm oil export data GRAPHICS > Edible oil use, top palm firms in the world link.reuters.com/jex76s > Spread between palm olein, soyoil link.reuters.com/zux76s (Page Editor: Niluksi Koswanage)