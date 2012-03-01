March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Genting Singapore Plc
Issue Amount S$1.8 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS, HSBC, CIMB Bank, Deutsche Bank
& JPMorgan
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A-(Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
