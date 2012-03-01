March 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.50 pct
Issue price 101.005
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0754679669
