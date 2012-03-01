March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 09, 2015
Coupon 3.20 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0754827367
