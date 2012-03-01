March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 48 bp
Reoffer price 99.895
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CA CIB,
Deutsche Bank & LBB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0754809548
