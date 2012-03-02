(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Ian Campbell

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A small quiz. After Greece and Portugal, which euro zone economy is in the deepest recession? Spain, Italy, Ireland? Debt-burdened Belgium? Ah, now you’re getting close.

It’s the Netherlands. Dutch GDP fell 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter. Only Greece and Portugal did (much) worse. The European Commission expects more of the same from the Netherlands -- its forecast 0.9 percent GDP fall in 2012 is just a fraction less than Spain’s expected 1 percent drop. The Netherlands, with unemployment low at 6 percent, sovereign debt manageable at 65 percent of GDP, and trade position strong, is in recession and set to stay weak.

The problem is a deflating house price bubble. From 1995 to 2000 the average Dutch house price rose by 89 percent. An anti-discrimination law which obliged banks to lend on the basis of the incomes of both partners led to a sudden increase in households’ ability to borrow. The full tax deductibility of mortgage interest payments was another incentive to borrow and buy. Between 2000 and 2008 house prices rose by a further 48.8 percent, giving them a cumulative 1995-2008 rise of 181.2 percent, similar to the 193.5 percent rise in the UK over the same period.

Prices are now down by 9.4 percent on their 2008 average. Rabobank, the biggest mortgage lender, which in 2008 described the housing market as “solid as a rock,” now warns of overvaluation and predicts further falls. The tumbling housing rock is crushing consumer confidence. Recession is driving up the fiscal deficit to a projected 4.5 percent of GDP in 2012 that is causing friction with the European Commission. To remove tax deductibility for mortgages would be a sensible step but speculation this may happen further troubles consumers.

The burst Dutch bubble teaches that an interest rate that may have been suitable for Germany, where renting is prevalent, may have been as unsuitable for the Netherlands as it was for Ireland and Spain. This euro monetary problem remains unresolved. Also, tax policy fomented rather than depressed the bubble.

For the euro zone the implication is unhappy. A core economy which ought to be resilient won’t be able support growth in a periphery whose debt, solvency, unemployment and competitiveness problems are of another order entirely.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Prices of existing owner-occupied houses in The Netherlands sold in January 2012 were on average 3.3 percent down on January 2011, the Central Bureau for Statistics reported.

-- The government of The Netherlands announced that its public 2012 deficit would rise to 4.5 percent of GDP from a previous forecast of 4.1 percent. Amadeu Altafaj, the European Commission’s economy spokesman, said that The Netherlands had been “vocal when supporting the reinforcement of our fiscal surveillance rules,” and that it was “absolutely normal to believe that the Netherlands will apply this same approach to its own fiscal policies.”

