BRIEF-Century 21 Real Estate says its expansion in South America
* Century 21 Real Estate LLC says its expansion in South America with addition of Century 21 Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Suisse
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 06, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.674
Reoffer price 99.674
Yield 1.737 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, RBC & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Swiss
* NLFI (NL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS) ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 25,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES, REPRESENTING 16.7% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ASR