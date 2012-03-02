March 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 02, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.38

Reoffer price 99.43

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Basler

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0180006113

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.