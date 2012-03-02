BRIEF-Jordan's Al Shamekha for Real Estate appoints Khaled Sabir Namr as CFO
June 12 Al Shamekha for Real Estate and Financial Investments:
March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Sberbank of Russia
Issue Amount 85 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3.1 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 289.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Troika
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 410 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0148606160
ATHENS, June 12 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 1.4 billion euros, or 3.3 percent, in May compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.