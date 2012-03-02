BRIEF-Jordan's Al Shamekha for Real Estate appoints Khaled Sabir Namr as CFO
June 12 Al Shamekha for Real Estate and Financial Investments:
March 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.671
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
Natixis, Nomura & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.175 pct
Notes The issue size will total 4.25 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
ATHENS, June 12 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 1.4 billion euros, or 3.3 percent, in May compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.