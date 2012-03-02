March 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Eastern Power Networks (EPN)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date September 30, 2021

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 105.71

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Mizuho International

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

The issue size will total 400 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0755208066

Temporary ISIN XS0686172601

