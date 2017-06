BANGKOK, March 5 Thailand's Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* Plans investment of 4-5 billion baht ($130.8-$163.5 million) this year on improving existing supermarkets and opening new outlets, an executive told reporters.

* To open five convenience stores at service stations of Bangchak Petroleum Pcl this year.

* Expects higher net profit this year thanks to its expansion. ($1 = 30.575 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)