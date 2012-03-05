March 5
Rümlang, 5 March 2012 - Kaba is 150 years old, and younger than
ever before. As a technology leader in the global security
industry, it continues to set new standards with its
innovations. A constant drive to impress customers with new
products is one of the company's central values, alongside
stability and reliability. Kaba has laid the foundations for
sustainable development and is using the anniversary year as an
opportunity to look back on a fascinating corporate history.
Kaba celebrates its 150th birthday in 2012. A century and a half
after it began life in 1862 as a small workshop producing safes
in Zurich/Switzerland, Kaba has become one of the world's
leading companies for innovative access solutions in the
security industry. Today, around 7,500 employees in more than 60
countries generate annual sales of around one billion Swiss
francs, working together to secure a successful future.
The anniversary in print and online
The anniversary provides an opportunity to look back on an
eventful history that has been tied together by a crucial
constant: the will to repeatedly impress the market with
groundbreaking innovations that always prioritize benefits for
customers. The anniversary website www.kaba.com/150-years takes
visitors on a journey through 150 years of Kaba. Full of
snapshots and stories it highlights Kaba's dynamic development
and innovative strength - and therefore its potential for the
future. Animated slideshows bring historical milestones and
innovations to life, while interviews and reports provide
in-depth insights. During the anniversary year, the site will be
regularly updated with new content, so it will be worth visiting
more than once.
Historical highlights will also be examined in detail in a
special supplement to Kaba's worldwide customer magazine
"Security Update". This will appear at the start of March and
will also include a review of the global trends that are set to
drive Kaba's future growth. These include urbanization, the
growing need for security, technological innovation and
increasing prosperity, especially in growth markets. "Security
Update" is available in German, English, Spanish and Chinese.
Subscriptions are available free of charge from the website.