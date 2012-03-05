March 5 Rümlang, 5 March 2012 - Kaba is 150 years old, and younger than ever before. As a technology leader in the global security industry, it continues to set new standards with its innovations. A constant drive to impress customers with new products is one of the company's central values, alongside stability and reliability. Kaba has laid the foundations for sustainable development and is using the anniversary year as an opportunity to look back on a fascinating corporate history. Kaba celebrates its 150th birthday in 2012. A century and a half after it began life in 1862 as a small workshop producing safes in Zurich/Switzerland, Kaba has become one of the world's leading companies for innovative access solutions in the security industry. Today, around 7,500 employees in more than 60 countries generate annual sales of around one billion Swiss francs, working together to secure a successful future. The anniversary in print and online The anniversary provides an opportunity to look back on an eventful history that has been tied together by a crucial constant: the will to repeatedly impress the market with groundbreaking innovations that always prioritize benefits for customers. The anniversary website www.kaba.com/150-years takes visitors on a journey through 150 years of Kaba. Full of snapshots and stories it highlights Kaba's dynamic development and innovative strength - and therefore its potential for the future. Animated slideshows bring historical milestones and innovations to life, while interviews and reports provide in-depth insights. During the anniversary year, the site will be regularly updated with new content, so it will be worth visiting more than once. Historical highlights will also be examined in detail in a special supplement to Kaba's worldwide customer magazine "Security Update". This will appear at the start of March and will also include a review of the global trends that are set to drive Kaba's future growth. These include urbanization, the growing need for security, technological innovation and increasing prosperity, especially in growth markets. "Security Update" is available in German, English, Spanish and Chinese. Subscriptions are available free of charge from the website.