MUMBAI, March 5 Indian pepper futures hit a fresh contract high on Monday, buoyed by slackening supplies as farmers held produce back due to a likely fall in output, and strong domestic demand.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.28 percent higher at 39,920 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract high of 40,200 rupees.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In Kochi, pepper jumped 1,926.5 rupees to 39,537 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower as higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop outweighed some export demand.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1.35 percent lower to end at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric arrivals are expected to increase further in coming days and that will weigh on prices, analysts said.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 10 rupees to 4,371 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals have risen to 15,000 bags (70 kg each) in the Nizamabad market and are expected to remain high because production is very good,"said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract low tracking weak domestic spot prices where mounting supplies from the new season crop, and estimates of higher output, dampened demand.

* The March jeera contract fell 1.79 percent to close at 13,420 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,392.5 rupees.

* In the Unjha market in Gujarat, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 12,000-15,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell 192.5 rupees to 13,870 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady as good spot demand for soybean, and an estimated drop in local rapeseed output, outweighed a fall in the overseas market.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Monday as traders await a key price outlook meeting in Kuala Lumpur this week.

* Soybean for April delivery closed up 0.22 percent to 2,756.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for April delivery eased 0.28 percent to 3,595 rupees. Soyoil for April fell 0.15 percent to 714.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.25 rupees to 707.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 21 rupees to 2,695 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 20 rupees to 3,405 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on higher arrivals in spot markets and on some profit-taking following the sharp rise in prices.

* The chana April contract closed down 1.35 percent at 3,647 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen nearly 18 percent in the last one month.

* The daily arrivals in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of commodity, rose to 100,000 bags per day from less than 20,000 bags in previous week.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 64 rupees to 3,561 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures rose to hit the 4 percent upper circuit for the third straight session in low-volume trade on thin supplies.

* The April guar seed contract closed up 3.95 percent at 21,847 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 21,856 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 820 rupees to 21,873 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)