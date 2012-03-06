MUMBAI, March 6 Indian chana futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday on rising supplies from the new season crop in spot markets.

* Daily rrivals of chana, or chickpea, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower, have touched 100,000 bags from less than 20,000 bags in the previous week, analysts said.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.35 percent at 3,647 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures are likely to extend gains on lower availability amid aggressive buying by exporters to meet their commitments, though analysts expect volatility in the next session as volumes have declined sharply.

* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.5 percent after at 21,784 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high and the 4 percent upper circuit at 21,856 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices have more-than-doubled since December because of a drop in output and robust export demand. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)