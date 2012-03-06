SHANGHAI, March 6 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Tuesday its February sales rose 20.3 percent from a year ago to 7.34 billion yuan ($1.2 billion), the first rise in seven months amid China's drive to cool property speculation.

For two years, China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited citizens' ability to buy multiple homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that spurred a doubling of prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.

Investors have feared, however, that too sharp a correction in real estate, a vital sector for the fast-growing economy with property investment accounting for 13 percent of GDP, could further weigh on economic growth.

Vanke said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that it sold 720,000 square metres of property in February.

For all of last year, China Vanke's sales climbed 12 percent to 121.5 billion yuan, although it missed its widely reported target. ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)