March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan (DBJ)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.923
Reoffer Yield 1.516 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.5bp
over CT5
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas &
Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0755979753
