March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ING-Diba
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.735
Reoffer price 99.735
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING &
LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1KRJD4
Data supplied by International Insider.