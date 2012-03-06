(Rewrites lede, adds background, updates share movement)
* Upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral"
* Raises price target to $23 from $19
* Shares up 7 pct
March 6 Baird upgraded OmniVision
Technologies Inc (OVTI.O) a notch, saying the image sensor maker
is on the verge of securing a new contract with key customer
Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The brokerage said Omnivision's camera sensors are being
used in the next version of the iPad tablet.
The digital imaging products maker is expected to supply a
five-megapixel sensor for the rear camera and a one-megapixel
sensor for the front camera of the iPad 3, the brokerage said.
Apple is hosting a media event on Wednesday where it is
expected to unveil the faster and better-equipped iPad.
Shares of OmniVision, which supplies camera sensors used in
HTC Corp's (2498.TW) EVO and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc's
(MMI.N) Droid X, were up 7 percent at $16.97 on the Nasdaq,
after touching a high of $17.34 earlier in the day.
According to some analysts, Apple is also expected to unveil
a cheaper version of its bestselling tablet to counter price
competition from Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire and tablets
running on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android platform.
Baird said Omnivision may also supply sensors for an
upcoming "iPad mini" and may position itself as a potential
second source for the upcoming iPhone 5.
In November, OmniVision had reported an unexpected cutback
in orders, sparking worries that it had lost the contract to
supply its sensors for Apple's iPhone 4S to Sony Corp (6758.T).
Baird, which raised its price target on the stock to $23
from $19 and upgraded its rating to "outperfrom" from "neutral,"
expects the iPad contract to more than offset the losses from a
recent cutback in orders at Omnivision. Last month, the company
had forecast fourth-quarter results above analysts'
expectations.
