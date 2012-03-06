March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.403
Reoffer price 99.903
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0180006162
