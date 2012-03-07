March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 12, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 102.05

Payment Date March 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 175 million Brazilian real

When fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0754679669

