BANGALORE, Mar 07 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 33200 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 33900 ICS-102 (22mm) 24000 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) 33000 ICS-202 (25mm) 30600 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 31500 ICS-107 (29MM) 33000 ICS-108 (30MM) 33000 ICS-109 (32MM) UNQ ICS-110 (34MM) 44500 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ