March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fortum Oyj

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 14, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.955

Yield 3.26 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0757033252

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 14, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120bp

Issue price Par

ISIN XS0757032957

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea Markets &

Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.