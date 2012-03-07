BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 basic earnings DKK 5.9 million
* Q2 BASIC EARNINGS AMOUNT TO DKK 5.9 MILLION (DKK 5.7 MILLION)
March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2027
Coupon 3.5 pct
Yield 3.52 pct
Reoffer price 99.763
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.2bp
& 14.1 bp Over the 6.5 pct July 2027
DBR & 3.5 pct April 2026 FRTR
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ, Goldman sachs & Royal
Bank of Scotland
Ratings AAA (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0755873253
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q2 BASIC EARNINGS AMOUNT TO DKK 5.9 MILLION (DKK 5.7 MILLION)
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :