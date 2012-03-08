BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 8 Chinese
newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA DAILY
-- The employment situation is becoming more challenging in
China this year with 25 million people ready to join the
workforce, said Yin Weimin, Minister of Human Resources and
Social Security.
-- China will be ready to export its C919 commercial jet in
2016 after two years of test flights, said Wu Guanghui, the
chief designer.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
is seeking the State Council's approval to reform the pricing
mechanism for oil, said Peng Shen, a deputy chief of the NDRC.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The China Banking Regulatory Commission is working on
detailed guidelines to regulate private sector investment in the
financial industry, said Shang Fulin, China's top banking
regulator.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- A Shanghai court is set to hear a lawsuit filed by
basketball legend Michael Jordan, against a Chinese sportswear
firm that Jordan said used his Chinese name without his
authorisation.
