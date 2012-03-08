Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
March 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date oCTOBER 13, 2026
Coupon 4.6 PCT
Issue price 100.25
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered
Bond Programme
The issue size will total 1.6 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN NO0010625346
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.